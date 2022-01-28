The North Face apparel from just $19 Prime shipped during Woot’s Flash Sale, today only

Today only, Woot is offering select North Face apparel from just $18.99. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. A standout from this sale is the men’s North Face Canyonlands 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $55, which is $15 off the original rate and a perfect option for winter weather. It’s great for layering with a fleece design that will help keep you warm. Better yet, this style is available in three color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Columbia Winter Event offers up to 50% off new styles with deals from $6.

