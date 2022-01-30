Amazon SanDisk storage sale from $19.50: 400GB microSD card, 2-pack flash drives, more

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on SanDisk memory products from $19.50. One notable offer is the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, it more typically sells in the $50 range at Amazon and around $57 via Walmart. This is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and well under the 400GB Ultra Plus model that goes for $70 at Best Buy. This one delivers pocket-sized memory for Android devices, tablets, camera rigs, and your Nintendo Switch with 400GB of storage space and an included adapter for compatibility with a wider range of other devices as well. It features transfer speeds up to 120MB/s with A1-rated performance for loading apps quickly and more. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you’ll find more SanDisk deals below.

More SanDisk storage deals:

We are also still tracking a big-time price drop on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card at a new Amazon low right here. And be sure to check out our recent hands-in reviews of the SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD and its brilliant latest-generation 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD as well.

More on the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices

Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower.

