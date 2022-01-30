Amazon SanDisk storage sale from $19.50: 400GB microSD card, 2-pack flash drives, more

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on SanDisk memory products from $19.50. One notable offer is the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, it more typically sells in the $50 range at Amazon and around $57 via Walmart. This is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and well under the 400GB Ultra Plus model that goes for $70 at Best Buy. This one delivers pocket-sized memory for Android devices, tablets, camera rigs, and your Nintendo Switch with 400GB of storage space and an included adapter for compatibility with a wider range of other devices as well. It features transfer speeds up to 120MB/s with A1-rated performance for loading apps quickly and more. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you’ll find more SanDisk deals below.
More SanDisk storage deals:
- 64GB 2-Pack USB Flash Drives $19.50 (Reg. $24)
- 512GB Ultra Dual USB-C Flash Drive $47 (Reg. $55+)
- 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive $100 (Reg. $123+)
- 32GB Extreme PRO SDHC Memory Card $45 (Reg. $55)
- 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card $99 (Reg. $125+)
- And even more…
We are also still tracking a big-time price drop on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card at a new Amazon low right here. And be sure to check out our recent hands-in reviews of the SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD and its brilliant latest-generation 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD as well.
More on the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card:
- Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices
- Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
- Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower.
