Grab 1TB of SanDisk Extreme microSD card storage at an Amazon low of $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD Card for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low set just once before back on Black Friday at 20% off. Delivering up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, this Extreme microSD card from SanDisk is just as capable for using in a DSLR or action camera as it is for expanding the storage of your Nintendo Switch to hold even more digital games. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Head below for more.

If you can get away with slower transfer rates than offered by the lead deal, going with the more affordable 1TB SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card at $135 is a much better solution. You’ll find that this one still delivers the same capacity as the featured offering, just with 120MB/s speeds. But if your setup can account for that without an issue, your wallet will thank you for the added savings.

Should more storage be what your everyday carry is calling for instead of a smaller form-factor, we just took a hands-on look at SanDisk’s ArmorATD SSD. This one delivers a rugged build centered around the internal SSD and USB-C connectivity that can deliver 140MB/s transfer speeds. Get the full scoop right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance.

