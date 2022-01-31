Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest iPad Air falls to new low $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio Case for latest iPad Air at $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 20% off as well as only the second notable price cut yet at $10 under our previous. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest iPad Air with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpad. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch version. Head below for more.

While the folio form-factor on the lead deal is going to be hard to beat for an iPad tagging along to the classroom or any other workstations away from home, those who want a dedicated device can save some extra cash. To that end, the new Logitech Keys-To-Go is a great option to consider with a slim design and super-light build that is about as ideal as it gets for throwing in your backpack or just using around the house. Its $55 price tag also makes for a more affordable alternative, too.

Speaking of, we’re also tracking one of the best prices in months on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air. Beating even the Black Friday discounts, today’s offer delivers the 10.9-inch display and its Apple Pencil support alongside Touch ID, the A14 Bionic processor, and more at $99 off.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio Case features:

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case for iPad Air (4th Generation – 2020) This is not a laptop. It’s so much more. Meet Combo Touch, the keyboard case with trackpad that enables new levels of versatility with iPad Air. Navigate and work in apps like never before with a new click-anywhere trackpad — our largest ever* — that gives you more space and allows for Multi-Touch trackpad gestures.

