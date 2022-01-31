Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE falls to an all-time low of just $380 (Save $150)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet Wi-Fi 64GB for $379.99 shipped. Normally priced at $530, not only are you saving $150 with this deal, but also scoring the best price we’ve tracked for this product. If you’re in the market for a tablet for work, school, and entertainment all-in-one, then you’ve found the right place. The large 12.4-inch screen makes for an easy switch between tabs and split screening for important tasks, while also functioning as a personal entertainment device to stream your favorite shows from in bed. Not to mention, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen to write, draw, or clip your art and notes easily and effectively to new documents or emails. With up to 1TB extra storage with a microSD card and a 10,090mAh battery, you’ll be paying for quality with this product. For more information, head over to our launch coverage, or scroll below for more.

With your savings from the last deal, consider putting a small portion of it towards a convenient Fintie Keyboard Case for $46 via Amazon. Not only is this a protective case for your new tablet, but also a way for you to make your tablet an on-the-go workstation whenever you may need it. The leather case also provides a place for your S pen, making it a convenient purchase with the previous deal.

If you’re looking for a less expensive tablet in general, consider the TCL Tab 10s Android Tablet for $160 on Amazon. As part of a deal happening today only, you can score this tablet while also saving some cash off its original price tag. With a 10.1-inch display, an 8000mAh battery, and 3GB of RAM, you’re still scoring some great features of a tablet for a lesser price than the main deal.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

Strike a perfect balance between study time and play time with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Android tablet designed to bring your projects to life. Galaxy Tab S7 FE wows the senses with dual speakers and an expansive 12.4″ screen that’s easy on the eyes, whether you’re inside or outside. The redesigned S Pen even feels more like a real pen, allowing you to take notes comfortably by hand or sketch out your ideas in rich detail. With a lightning fast processor for streaming and plenty of space to store your work, you can now level up your possibilities. Tie it all together with a distinctive color that fits your personal style and discover an exciting way to crush your goals.

