TCL’s TAB 10s Android tablet falls to new low of $160 (Save $80) in 1-day Gold Box event

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 31% off a selection of TCL Android smartphones, tablets, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new TCL TAB 10s Android Tablet at $159.99. Having launched last year with a $240 price tag, it dropped to $200 earlier earlier this month and is now down the extra $40. This is not only marking one of the first overall discounts, but a new all-time low, as well. TCL’s recent Tab 10s arrives with a 10.1-inch display and comes powered by an octa-core processor. Ideal for all kinds of content consumption thanks to an 8000mAh battery, there’s also 3GB of RAM for when you do have to handle checking emails and the like. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight into what to expect. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, you’ll also find a selection of additional TCL gear marked down to some of the best prices yet. Ranging from its affordable Android smartphones to true wireless earbuds and more, you’ll want to check out the sale for yourself right here.

Then make sure you give our Android guide a look to start off the week. This morning saw OnePlus 9/Pro handsets return to Black Friday pricing at up to $269 off which joins all of these ongoing app and game deals that are still up for the taking.

TCL TAB 10s features:

The 10.1-inch ultra-widescreen display, and a whole new scale of innovative display technology to reveal the most vibrant & richest details. Powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. So your family can multitask and get through their to-do lists effortlessly with TCL TAB 10s Tablet. With TCL TAB 10s tablet’s 8000 mAh large-capacity battery, you can enjoy eight hours of online learning and reaches 100% fast with an 18W charger.

