Smith & Wesson pocket knives, flashlights, tactical gear, more up to 25% off from $10

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a range of Smith & Wesson pocket knives, tactical products, and emergency gear. The deals start from just over $10 and all of the offers ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything from folding pocket knives to more hardcore tactical and hunting blades as well as axes, pistol cleaning kits, flashlights, headlamps, and more. Many of these deals are now sitting at the lowest we have tracked in over a year, making for a great chance to upgrade your EDC or outdoor kit with solid discounts. Head below for a closer look and our top picks from the sale.

Smith & Wesson Amazon sale:

We are also still tracking a solid deal on the Gerber Gear Prybrid X Pocket Knife Multi-Tool at under $20 Prime shipped. This one combines a knife with a pry bar, wire stripper, small flat driver, large flat driver, nail puller, bottle opener, lanyard hole, and a paracord alongside tool-less blade replacement. Then swing by our tool hub for additional offers. 

More on the Smith & Wesson 8-inch S.S. Folding Knife:

  • DIMENSIONS: 8 inch (20.3 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.3 inches (8.4 cm) and a weight of 4.4 ounces
  • DURABLE:  Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Black Oxide Stainless Steel with a black, textured and grooved aluminum handle
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

