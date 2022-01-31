Sonos launches rare refurb sale: Arc Soundbar $180 off, Move $319, more from $129

Sonos is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers. Shipping is free across the board. An easy highlight is the Sonos Arc Soundbar in white at $719. Having originally launched at the $799 price point, ongoing supply shortages have caused the retail price to permanently increase to $899. That saves you $180 by locking in today’s discount and marks the best price we’ve seen this year.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc arrives with eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more Sonos deals.

Sonos refurbished sale discounts:

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Sonos holiday refurbished sale for additional ways to save. Stock has been fluctuating here lately, so it’s worth checking back to see if Sonos replenishes the listing at any point here.

Everything in today’s Sonos sale includes a full 1-year warranty with purchase. So while you’re cashing in on the savings of refurbished models, there’s also the same peace of mind that comes with its new condition speakers, as well.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

