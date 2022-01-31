VogDUO wraps its 100W USB-C 4-port GaN charger in Italian leather, now 10% off

The VogDUO 100W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger brings some interesting features to a tabletop and wall outlet near you, not the least of which is the leather wrapper it is housed in. There are a million GaN chargers on the market these days in just about every price range with multiple connection ports and various output power ratings to match, but not very many with the slew of additional design features and an Italian leather treatment. The VogDUO 100W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger easily stands out among the sea of mass production products out there, and you can get a closer look down below alongside our exclusive discount.

A Touch of Leather

The first thing most folks will immediately notice about VogDUO’s 100W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger is the leather treatment here – there really aren’t very many options out there that do this quite like VogDUO. What can ostensibly be a run-of-the-mill wall charger just about everyone needs, has already, and carries in their EDC, is elevated to another level with a genuine Italian leather wrap of sorts making it stand out from the pack, look great in meetings, and it might even be a bit of conversation-starter sitting on the desktop. Additionally, it ships with a matching cable wrap for the modular power extension.

Not only do we use the Italian Genuine Leather to protect the charger, but also includes everything you need from fast charging to multi-port compatibility; from prolonged distance to cable management. The All-In-One design is here to fulfill your productivity and creativity.

The Perfect View

Speaking of which, VogDUO is looking to offer up some versatility here, making it so you don’t need to reach under the desk or have your kit within USB-C cable distance to the charging ports themselves. While the 90-degree fold up prongs on the back will allow it to sit flush in a wall outlet when desired, it also ships with a 4.9-foot extension cable so you can bring the four USB ports it houses right up to the desktop (or wherever else you might need them).

Compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, HomePod, and just about any other USB-laden tech, VogDUO’s 4-port GaN Charger houses three USB-C ports alongside a handy USB-A jack, two of which can produce a 100W output for quickly charging up power hungry devices like your MacBook Pro (when used as one), while the USB-A jack provides an 18W connection. Here’s a quick look at the spec sheet highlights:

Total 100W max

USB-C x 3 supports PD 3.0 and 2.0/QC 3.0 and 2.0, more

USB-A x 1 supports QC 3.0 and 2.0, more

AC Input 100-240V

Over Current/Temperature/Voltage protections + ETL, FCC, DoE6 certifications

Regularly $100 and now marked down to $89.99 shipped, you can score the VogDUO 100W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger with an extra 10% off using code 9to5mac at checkout. It is available with a tan or maroon red leather cover and cable wrap as well.

