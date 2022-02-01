Apple’s latest $10 movie sale discounts rock and roll flicks, movie bundles, more from $1

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. Leading the way is a collection of rockstar titles like School of Rock, Rocket Man, and Bohemian Rhapsody, with some movie bundles joining in on the savings. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks all centered around iconic rock and roll performances and the like, all at $10. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the rockstar titles available to add to your digital library at a discount, today is also seeing a selection of movie double features at $10 each. Including sci-fi favorites, comedies, and more, you’d normally pay $20 for each of the bundles down below.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Don’t Breath 2. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released horror flick starring Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace.

