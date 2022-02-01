Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now $100 off at Amazon

Joining all of the other iPad discounts live right now, Amazon is keeping the ball rolling by taking $100 off a selection of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models starting at $999 shipped. Matching the best discounts we’ve seen this Black Friday, this sale has one of the wider arrays of configurations ranging from entry-level models to options with higher-tier storage and more.

Though regardless of which model you end up with, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pros are all centered around the inclusion of an M1 chip. Taking full advantage of that Apple Silicon power, you’ll find a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as staples in the recent iPad lineup like Apple Pencil support and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings.

This week is also seeing notable discounts on nearly all of the other latest iPad models, too. Kicking off with the smallest of the devices, the new iPad mini 6 is still up for grabs at one of the best prices yet. Then there’s the new 10.2-inch iPad which launched alongside its mini counterpart and is now $30 off with a series of Amazon lows up for grabs. And rounding out the lineup, you can save $99 on the most recent 10.9-inch iPad Air, as well.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!