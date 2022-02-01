Finally add a pellet grill/smoker to your backyard BBQ setup for $349 (Reg. $525)

Woot is currently offering the Z GRILLS Pellet Grill and Smoker for $349 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, Amazon charges $525 for the same grill right now and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking forward to the spring in a few months, picking up a new smoker is a great way to get ready for warm weather cookouts. This Z GRILLS 8-in-1 pellet grill and smoker can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and more. This comes from small wooden pellets that allow you to enjoy a wood-fired taste every time. There’s 700-square inches of cooking space here that lets you make food for the entire family at once, and the 20-pound large-capacity hopper is perfect for longer cooking times without having to constantly refill it. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget, or just need something that takes up a smaller footprint? Well, we’d recommend picking up this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $30, which is quite a bit below today’s deal. However, you’ll need charcoal, and it isn’t quite as hands-off as today’s lead deal.

While we might be well past the holiday season now, my gift guide is still filled with some great recommendations for grilling setups. Ranging from smokers to accessories, gas grills, and more, you’ll find quite a few options to choose from there. On top of that, you won’t want to miss out on our home goods guide for other ways to save, including the Philips Premium XXL Airfryer that’s on sale for $200, which saves $150 from its normal going rate.

More on the Z GRILLS Pellet Grill and Smoker:

It’s the best and easiest way to get wood-smoked flavors. Anyone will instantly realize the taste is better than a gas or charcoal grill

One button starts up, this pellet grill will maintain the preset temperature within 10 degrees fluctuation and produce the optimal amount of smoke, easy and steady

Features 700 sq inches of wide cooking space that allows you to place all at once and cook efficiently, 180° to 450° F Adjustable temperature range gives you great flexibility for different food

