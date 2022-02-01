Grab the Philips Premium XXL Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology for $200 ($150 off), more

Amazon is now offering the Philips Premium XXL Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology for $199.95 shipped. Normally priced at $350, not only are you saving a solid $150 with this deal, but you’re also matching the all-time low price that this product has ever seen. Cook all of your favorite foods without the excess fat and grease with the technology used in this Philips Premium Airfryer. With a 3-pound capacity, digital display, and easily removable parts for cleaning, cooking will never be easier. Not to mention, once you register the purchase of your airfryer online, you can score monthly virtual cooking classes with celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia that feature seasonal recipes, product tips, and tricks. Head below for more.

(Update 2/1 1:00p.m.): Best Buy’s eBay store is now offering the Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven in stainless steel for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, this is matching our previous mention at up to $100 off the going rate, although we have seen them in the $130 range previously. Digital touch screen controls, adjustable temperature control, rotisserie cooking, air frying, and more highlight the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy.

If you’re looking to spend a little less, and willing to give up a few features, then the Dreo Air Fryer for $70 on Amazon may be a good alternative for you. You’ll miss out on the digital display, the fat removal technology, and the celebrity chef cooking classes, but you still get many great features. Little to no oil needs to be used, making it a healthier alternative to frying or baking. There are 9 functions from unfreeze to crisp depending on your preference, and you’ll score 50 healthy recipes with instructions to add to your collection.

While upgrading your kitchen, consider adding some MET-Rx Big 100 Colossal Protein Bars for $7 into your cabinet. Each bar holding 30-grams of protein and 17 vitamins and minerals makes for a great post-workout refuel. This is also one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this product, so its a great time to score them for a low price.

The Philips Airfryer XXL is the only Airfryer with fat removal technology that extracts and captures excess fat, more fat than other air fryer competitors. Now you can fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil AND remove fat from food, too. The result is delicious and healthier fried food that is as crispy as deep-fried with 90% less fat! The Airfryer can do more than just fry; it also grills, roasts, bakes, reheats, dehydrates and toasts taking on the role of multiple kitchen appliances, even toaster ovens.

