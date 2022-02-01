L.L. Bean drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Pullovers, jackets, vests, and more

L.L. Bean is offering new markdowns up to 50% off including pullovers, jackets, t-shirts, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Mountain Classic Down Vest that’s marked down to $90. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $149. This vest is a gray camo print that’s on-trend for this season and is versatile to pair with workout or casual wear alike. It has a water-resistant shell that’s nice for spring or winter weather and the 650-down fill insulation helps to keep you warm too. Rated 4.2/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mountain Classic Down Vest, Print $90 (Orig. $149)
- Stonington Boots, Moc-Toe $90 (Orig. $139)
- Stretch Primaloft Packaway Hooded Jacket $149 (Orig. $219)
- PrimaLoft-Lined Shirt-Jac, Slightly Fitted Plaid $80 (Orig. $100)
- Katahdin Insulated Pullover, Colorblock $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Adventure Hybrid Fleece Full-Zip Jacket $38 (Orig. $79)
- Stretch Primaloft Packaway Hooded Jacket $109 (Orig. $219)
- Cabin Stretch Flannel Shirt, Plaid $40 (Orig. $70)
- L.L.Bean 1912 Sweatshirt, Crewneck Logo $35 (Orig. $45)
- BeanFlex Jeans, Favorite Fit Pull-On $50 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Mountain Hardwear Flash Sale offers up to 50% off outlet styles including outerwear, pullovers, and more.
