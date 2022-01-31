Mountain Hardwear takes up to 50% off outlet styles: Outerwear, backpacks, pullovers, more

Mountain Hardwear takes up to 50% off outlet styles including jackets, pullovers, pants, backpacks, and more. Prices are as marked. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Camp 4 28 Backpack that’s currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. This backpack is fantastic for outdoor hiking as well as traveling, school, work, and more. It has a padded 15-inch MacBook sleeve as well as reflective accents to help keep you visible in low light. This style is available in three color options and rated 4.3/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Head below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Super/DS Stretchdown Jacket $150 (Orig. $250)
- Ghost Whisperer/2 Hoody $228 (Orig. $325)
- High Exposure Gore-Tex C-Knit Jacket $275 (Orig. $550)
- Camp 4 28 Backpack $84 (Orig. $120)
- UnClassic Fleece Pullover $78 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Super/DS Stretchdown Hooded Jacket $193 (Orig. $275)
- Kor Preshell Hoody Jacket $78 (Orig. $130)
- Rhea Ridge/2 Vest $105 (Orig. $175)
- Glen Alpine Down Parka $154 (Orig. $220)
- Chockstone Full Zip Hoody $81 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the UGG Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off best-selling slippers, boots, accessories, and more.
