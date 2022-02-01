Never lose your keys again thanks to Tile’s latest Mate Bluetooth Tracker at $20

Amazon is now offering the 2022 Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker in Black for $19.99 with free Prime shipping or in orders over $25. Normally priced at $25, you’re scoring the best deal since the holiday season with today’s offer while also saving 20%. Misplacing your keys before work has to be the most inconvenient hassle in the morning, but now with the Tile Mate, you can find your keys, phone, or any other important object in seconds. All you need to do is use the Tile app to ring your Tile when its within the 250-foot range, or if its further away, you can view the Tile map to track its most recent location. With its compatibility to Android, iOS, and Smart Home devices, as well as its 3-year non-replaceable battery, and an IP67 rated water-resistance, you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth with this helpful tool. Head over to our hands-on review or jump below for more.

If you want to make sure your new Tile Mate is protected and secure, consider adding on the Fintie Case for Tile Mate Cover with Keychain from $6 in a variety of styles. Not only will your Tile be safely clipped to your keys or bag, but it’ll be an accessory to add a pop of color as well. With floral, rose gold, and emerald marble designs to choose from, you’re sure to make your new Tile look great.

While protecting your Tile with a new case, consider covering your AirPods too with the AirPods 3 Armor Case in black for $10 from elago. With 23% off its normal rate, this silicone cover is wireless charging compatible and includes a carabiner clip you can stick right next to your Tile case. For great protection for your AirPods, this case is a solid choice.

More on the 2022 Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker:

Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. Double press the logo button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent. On Tile Sticker, the button is on the side. If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

