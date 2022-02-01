elago’s AirPods 3 cases hit some of the best prices yet: Silicone or clear from $7 (23% off)

After seeing a solid price drop on its geometric MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its AirPods 3 Armor Case in black for $9.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 10% on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal, so you only have another 10 hours or until stock sells out to score it. Regularly $13, this is more than 23% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this model, and the best we can find. This wireless charging-compatible cover provides an extra layer of protection for your precious AirPods 3 case via its silicone construction. It has some extra grip ribbing along the front as well as an included carabiner clip and keyring fixture along the side. More deals below from $7.

Prefer a clear case? elago’s see-through AirPods 3 case is also seeing a nice Lightning and on-page coupon combo deal today, bringing the price down to $7.26 Prime shipped. This model is typically in the $9 range and is now at the lowest we can find. You have about 8 hours to claim this offer, which makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t want to grab this all black silicone model at under $8 Prime shipped instead.

Just be sure to check out our recent coverage on the Oakywood Qi-ready AirPods 3 case as well. This one wraps your case in a walnut or oak wood sheath to bring a touch of natural luxury to your on-the-go setup. You can get a closer look at this one in coverage from late last week.

More on the elago Armor AirPods 3 Case:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

ARMOR DESIGN HELPS PROTECT YOUR charging case by providing INCREDIBLE DROP PROTECTION! PROTECT your device WITHOUT THE BULK and have ACCESS TO ALL FUNCTIONS of your charging case – like WIRELESS CHARGING.

PREMIUM SILICONE MATERIAL PROTECTS YOUR charging case from everyday use, including DIRT, OIL, SCRATCHES AND DROPS. Silicone also provides GREAT GRIP and a SLIM PROFILE, allowing it to FIT IN YOUR POCKET! Carabiner is INCLUDED so that you can HANG the case from your backpack, purse, pants, etc.

