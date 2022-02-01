ROCKPALS 500W Power Station with USB-C PD now $130 off the going rate for today only

Today only, Woot is now offering the ROCKPALS 500W Power Station Black at $319.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $450 and $480, today’s deal is at least $130 in savings, a match for our previous mention on similar 500W models, and the best we can find. Ideal for lighting up your camp site this summer or just for being prepared in emergency situations anywhere, it provides 505Wh (140,400mAh) of energy. You’ll find two pure sine wave 110V AC outlets, a 12V/10A car port, a pair of 12V/5A DC ports, two USB-A jacks, a USB-C PD output (20V/2.25A, 45W max), and more. It can charge up to nine devices at once and comes in at 12.5-pounds total. Head below for more details.

If you can do with a lighter capacity solution, take a look at the Anker 256Wh Portable Power Station at $210 shipped. This one will save you over $100 and includes many of the same connectivity options for your adventure or emergency kit. Again, it’s not quite as powerful, but it is an even lighter weight solution with a full 2-year warranty attached.

For some even more portable charging solutions, dive into our latest Amazon Anker sale. With deals starting from $13 Prime shipped, you’ll find everything from MagSafe gear to portable speakers as well as a host of additional charging gear, car adapters, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here. Plus, there’s even more of the brand’s gear on sale in our Anker deal hub.

More on the ROCKPALS 500W Power Station:

POWERFUL & LONG-LASTING: The ROCKPALS 500W power station provides 505Wh (140,400mAh) of energy, enough juice to power all kinds of electronics on your next great adventure. It can fully charge an iPhone 12 about 50 times, a 12” MacBook about 9 times, a drone (60Wh) about 7 times. It can power a camera for about 20hrs, a fan (20W) for about 18hrs, a mini car refrigerator (40W) for about 10 hrs, and a projector (60W) for about 7hrs.

