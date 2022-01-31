Anker discounts MagSafe chargers, portable speakers, and more from $13 in latest sale

Anker today is kicking off its latest Amazon storefront sale with a fresh batch of discounted smartphone accessories, earbuds, and more starting at $13. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $49.99. Down from $60, this is the very first price cut we’ve tracked at $10 off as well as a new all-time low. With room to refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, this charging station is headlined by a 7.5W MagSafe mount. Resting underneath is a 5W Qi pad for topping off AirPods and the like, with a slot to place in an Apple Watch charging puck off to the side rounding out the package. You can find some additional insight in our launch coverage, but then head below for more Anker discounts on tap this week.

Notable Anker discounts this week:

Though if you’re just in the market for a new USB-C charger to pair with an iPhone or other smartphone, the discounts we spotted last week on Anker’s latest Nano Pro offerings are still up for grabs. Starting at $17, this is the first time that we’ve tracked all of the colorways on sale with both 20W and 40W models on sale at all-time lows.

Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger features:

Charge 3 Devices at Once: Power up your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch easily and conveniently, all in one place. Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 40° to keep tabs on incoming messages or catch up on your favorite videos. Dedicated magnetic charging spots for all your crucial devices ensure charging begins on contact, every time.

