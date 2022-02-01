Score Razer’s Barracuda X Wireless Headset in white at the Amazon all-time low of $85

Amazon is now offering the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset for $84.99 shipped. This colorway is matched at GameStop where the black set is down to $79.99. Normally priced at $100, not only are you saving up to 20% with this offer, but also scoring some of the first discounts this product has ever seen. The Razer Barracuda X Headset offers wireless USB-C connectivity with 2.4GHz connection and a 3-part 40mm driver for the best sound quality. You’ll get a solid 20 hours of battery life along with a hyper-clear cardioid mic that eliminates background noise and easily detaches for travel. In a sleek mercury white color, this headset packs all the right ingredients that are essential for gamers. For more information, take a look at our hands-on review, or just scroll below.

A perfect match for your new Razer Headset is the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma for $50 on Amazon. Also discounted by a solid 38%, this stand makes a perfect spot for your headset to sit comfortably on your desk. The last thing anyone wants is their wires to be tangled together in their PC set-up, and this stand ensures your headset wont fall into that mix. In a stunning Quartz Pink, along with a Razer Chroma that syncs with popular games, Philips Hue, Razer hardware, and more, this stand makes for a pop of color on your desk, and a great holder for your headset.

While on the topic of customizing your set-up, think about adding the awesome 4-foot Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair for $120 from GameStop. You’ll certainly get some compliments from this giant collectible and be able to lounge around on one of your favorite characters.

More on the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset:

Immersive home gaming, seamless on-the-go audio—the Razer Barracuda X is built for both. Designed for multi-platform gaming and mobile entertainment, this 4-in-1 USB-C wireless headset offers true versatility and freedom backed by long-lasting comfort, powerful drivers, and a crystal-clear mic.

