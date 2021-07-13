Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Diversifying its audio lineup, the new Razer Barracuda X aims to deliver a versatile wireless headset that works on everything from PCs to Android devices. Featuring some tech from the popular BlackShark V2 line, the Barracuda X is priced at $99 and delivers a high-performance headset. Be sure to check out the video below to see all of the details.

Design overview

Razer took feedback from fans and reviews for the Barracuda X to create something that was more subtle outside of a gaming scenario. While the triple-headed snake logo is visible on the outside of the ear cups, they’re blacked out and there isn’t any RGB on the headset anywhere.

The Barracuda X also forgoes the helicopter-inspired design of the Blackshark lineup as well in favor of a more traditional design and size adjustment setup. For better comfort with the headphones removed, the ear cups do rotate 90 degrees, though it places the drivers outward instead of resting on your shoulders like I typically prefer.

Really, the design reminds me of a mix between the Opus and Blackshark headphones. They’ve added the Razer logo on the outside of the ear cups, but overall they have a pretty modern, minimal design like the Opus and Opus X.

Razer Barracuda X: controls

All of the controls are located on the left ear cup. From top to bottom we have a microphone mute toggle, a volume dial, and a power button. Then a small LED status light, 3.5mm out, USB-C port, and the mounting point for the Hyperclear microphone round out the connections.

Weight and comfort

Razer has also put considerable effort into making the Barracuda X a lightweight headset ready for gaming on the go. Coming in at 250g, the headset feels light and easy to transport. There is some considerable clamping force, but thanks to the angled design of the drivers and plenty of padding in the ear cushions, my ears didn’t come into contact with the driver cover.

Razer Barracuda X: video

A cloth cover over the foam ear cushions isn’t as soft as what a leatherette cover might be, but on a more budget-minded headset, cheap leatherette covers are more prone to wear quickly, so I prefer this cloth.

The only complaint I have so far is that there is a rattle in the left ear cup if I tilt the headset far enough. It sounds like there is a loose piece in there rattling around. This probably isn’t the case for every unit, but finding this rattle on a brand-new pair of headphones wasn’t great.

Razer Barracuda X: connectivity

As a multi-platform headset, Barracuda X can work with many different systems. As a wireless headset, the USB-C dongle allows connection with PCs, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android Devices.

Also included in the box is a 3.5mm cable enabling use with even more devices. While it removes the wireless nature, the 3.5mm cable means that Barracuda X can work with Xbox controllers.

Barracuda X lacks Bluetooth but instead uses a 2.4gHz HyperSpeed wireless connection for low-latency gaming. While not as versatile as Bluetooth, this is hands-down a better connection type for gaming.

TriForce drivers: How do they sound?

Razer saw a lot of success with the Blackshark V2 line and has borrowed a few pieces of tech from that line for the Barracuda X as well. Split up into three parts for different frequency ranges, Razer’s TriForce drivers were highly regarded and perform well on the Barracuda X as well.

Across all frequencies, Barracuda X sounds clear and powerful. On the low end, there is a noticeable boost to lower frequencies that makes for a very fun sound signature when gaming and listening to media. The low notes on Solar Sailer from the Tron Legacy soundtrack had a deep rumble without overpowering any other frequencies.

Mids are kept under control and remain clear. Sometimes boosted lows can creep up into the mids and make things muddy, but I didn’t notice any of this when listening to the Barracuda X. While the mids are scooped slightly, guitar riffs on “Mist” by Protest the Hero remained clear and easy to pick out.

Highs sound pushed forward a pinch, which I’m sure is intentional for enhanced clarity when gaming. While on some music tracks this might not sound the best, it is great for gaming with gunshots and footsteps being easier to pick out.

And for gaming?

And for gaming, Razer’s Barracuda X is a great-sounding set of cans. Stereo separation is great, making it easy to pick out gunshots, footsteps, or comms. The boosted low-end adds some fun flavor for intense action games making impacts sound big and full.

When playing Call of Duty: Warzone, that stereo separation made it easy to pick out the direction of incoming opponents and fire as well as pick up game-critical sounds.

Hyperclear cardioid microphone

Razer’s Hyperclear cardioid microphone performs great on the Barracuda X as well. While still not as full and natural sounding as a larger dedicated microphone would give you, it doesn’t sound as thin as some other gaming headsets. If you do want to tweak the sound of your mic on a PC, be sure to check out our tutorial on making a gaming headset microphone sound better for free.

Razer Barracuda X: battery life

Without any RGB lighting, the Barracuda X can keep you in the game for up to 20 hours. That’s better than or on par with much of the competition and recharges via a USB-C connection.

9to5Toys’ take

All in all, Razer has created a great-sounding headset with versatile connectivity. For gaming, the tuned drivers deliver great separation and positioning for picking out footsteps and other critical sounds. And thanks to their comfortable lightweight design, I can easily wear this headset for hours at a time when gaming.

