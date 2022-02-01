TOPGREENER in-wall smart outlets, combo USB/AC plugs, more on sale from $22

TOPGREENER’s official Amazon storefront is now offering a selection of its wall outlets on sale from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 6-pack of 3.6A Dual USB/15A AC Wall Outlets for $48.01 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $60, today’s deal saves up to 20% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. These plugs replace your existing wall outlets and offer dual 15A AC plugs as well as two USB-A ports capable of a combined 3.6A output. This means you’ll be able to charge USB devices without having to plug any adapters in. Head below for additional TOPGREENER deals.

More TOPGREENER deals:

More on the TOPGREENER Wall Outlet:

6-pack USB power outlet has two USB ports with a total output of 5VDC, 3.6A (fast charge technology not supported)

Charges two USB devices without adapters and leaves two outlets free for other power needs

Intellichip technology recognizes connected device to deliver the highest and safest power for optimal charging and to prevent overcharging

