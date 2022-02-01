Add LIFX’s Smart Touch Light Switch to your Alexa/Assistant setup at $43 (all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the LIFX Smart Touch Light Switch for $42.50 shipped. Normally priced at $50, you’re not just saving 15% from this deal, but also scoring the all-time low and best price we’ve tracked for this product. This Wi-Fi connected, wired-in wall smart switch turns the elegance of your home up to 100 in whichever room they are installed in. Its modern design has two buttons to use for either relay switches, smart buttons, or one of each. The switch can be controlled through an app, and works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even schedule your smart lights to turn on and wake you in the morning with your alarm. You can head over to our announcement coverage for more details, or keep reading below.

If you want a smart switch for a bit of a less expensive price tag, then consider the Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch for $20 on Amazon. Just like the previous deal, using an app you can turn your lights on and off, and use voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant for a hands-free experience. You can still schedule times for your smart switch to turn on and off, and this specific model comes with a “gentle fade off” for trying to fall asleep at night. Because of all these great features, Kasa Smart Dimmer is a solid alternative to the previous deal.

While upgrading your smart products, consider adding the Roborock S6 MaxV Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $460 on Amazon. Using twin cameras for obstacle avoidance, and for checking up on your pets from work, this smart vacuum makes cleaning floors hands-free.

More on the LIFX Smart Touch Switch:

LIFX Switch behaves like a normal light switch for normal lights. Except now you can schedule those lights to turn on and off at any time. Or even control them from your app. Or connect them to voice assistants. This also means you can make your extractor fans and towel racks smart. And if you have LIFX smart lights, you can now employ “soft switching” so everyone in the family can turn lights off without disrupting automated actions and preventing control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!