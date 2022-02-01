Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $16

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $16. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Our top pick is the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit at $307.99. Down from the original $340 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first discounts in months, the lowest since last summer, and a rare all-around price cut. This outdoor starter kit expands your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connecting into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, you can bring a splash of color to your home’s garden, patio, and other outdoor spaces.

Other notable Philips Hue discounts today:

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

