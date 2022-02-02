HYPER Valentine’s Day sale: MagSafe iPhone stands, Mac USB-C hubs, more nearly 30% off

HYPER – one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers – is now offering up to 28% off a range of its USB-C hubs, chargers, and MagSafe gear for Valentine’s Day. Everything ships free in orders over $40 and you’ll need to use code VDAY28 at checkout to redeem the promotional pricing. This is a great time to outfit your Mac or iPhone setup with some new accessories, including the updated version of the “world’s most crowdfunded MacBook accessory,” GaN chargers, battery packs, and a wide range of hub solutions. These are the best prices we have tracked thus far this year and within 2% of the pre-holiday offer we featured in 2021. Head below for some of our top picks.

HYPER Valentine’s Day Apple gear sale:

Speaking of Apple accessory Valentine’s Day sales, Twelve South – another particular favorite of ours – is also now offering notable price drops for the holidays. You’ll find up to 20% off a wide range of its Wi chargers, iPhone BookBook cases, and much more waiting for you right here.

More on the HYPER Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand:

Dual Wireless Charger: Wireless charger with articulating magnetic mount and LED charging indicator. Simultaneously charge the iPhone 13 / 12 and AirPods. 7.5W Power: Wireless quick charger: supports 7.5W high-speed iPhone 13 / 12 wireless charging, 3W AirPods wireless charging, and 20W USB-C input.

