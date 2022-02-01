Twelve South discounts popular chargers and leather cases in annual Valentine’s Day sale

February has arrived and Twelve South is rolling out its latest batch of discounts ahead of Valentine’s Day. Fitting for the event, you’ll be able to outfit that special someone’s setup with one of its popular chargers or leather covers, with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the new PowerPic mod Wireless Charger at $50.99. Down from $60, this is still one of the first discounts, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the best in well over a month. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation back in our Tested with 9to5Toys review last fall, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to wrap it up for the mid-month festivities. Head below for more.

Alongside the Qi charger and its picture frame quality, Twelve South is also taking 20% off nearly its entire collection of leather BookBook cases. These signature covers are a favorite around these parts at 9to5, and now you can score some of the best prices across styles for the latest iPhones, iPads, and more. Here our some of our top picks:

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.

