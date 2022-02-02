Keurig’s steel 12-oz. Travel Mug fits right under your brewer at 45% off, now $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Keurig Travel Mug for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 (seen on the left in the image above). Regularly up to $15, like it fetches at Best Buy, this is more than 45% in savings, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the best price we can find. Featuring a 12-ounce capacity (“with room for milk or cream”), it has a stainless steel outer shell and a plastic inner wall with an air tight, flip top lid and a hand holding grip wrapped around the body. Alongside the dishwasher-safe lid, it is designed exclusively to sit under “any Keurig coffee machine” with the drip tray removed. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Best Buy customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable travel mugs out there for under $8 Prime shipped, never mind models that are guaranteed to fit under your brewer and come from trustworthy brands like our lead deal today. You will find some no-name options on Amazon that get down a touch lower, but it’s hard to recommend those over the Keurig option above.

Speaking of coffee, this morning saw the popular Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker drop down to $19. With free Prime shipping in tow and a 2-quart capacity, this is a great time to secure one for the spring and summer months (if you don’t like cold brew during the winter) and you can get all of the details on this one right here. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Keurig Travel Mug:

12 ounce capacity (with room for milk or cream)

Stainless steel outer wall; Plastic inner wall

Air tight, flip top lid with comfortable hand holding grip

Dishwasher safe lid; Hand wash only body

Designed exclusively to sit under any Keurig coffee machine (including the MINI Plus), with drip tray removed

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!