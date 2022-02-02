Bring home the 2-qt. Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker while it’s down at $19 (Reg. $35+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 2-quart Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $35 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $23.50 in white, this is up to 50% off the current going rate there and the lowest we can find. The other colorways start at $28 right now. While this might seem like an off-season deal to some, it also gets you prepared for spring and summer cold brew at a particularly notable price. The 2-quart capacity is joined by a tritan plastic build and a fine-mesh permanent filter alongside a BPA-free design. It is also made to fit inside of “most refrigerators.” More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker. The 51-ounce model might not be quite as large, but it is available on Amazon for $12 Prime shipped and has an arguably nicer look to it. This model also sports a BPA-free design with a plunger system and supports both cold and hot brew.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on juicers, air fryers, egg cookers, and much more. The Chefman 12-egg cooker is now down at $14 Prime shipped and is one of the most affordable options with this kind of capacity from a trustworthy brand right now. It can make weekday morning breakfasts a breeze and can support a whole family’s worth of eggs in one go. All of the details are right here.

More on the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

The Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing

THE FINE-MESH COFFEE FILTER in this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot – differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.

