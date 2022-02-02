Schwinn’s connected IC4 Exercise Bike + 1-yr. JRNY membership now at least $200 off

Amazon is now offering the Schwinn IC4 Fitness Indoor Connected Exercise Bike for $599 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly listed at between $800 and $1,000 on Amazon over the 3-months, this is up to $401 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For comparison, it is on sale for $799 directly from Schwinn and Target with a $200 gift card thrown in. This one comes with a year of JRNY Membership (up to $149 value) that creates daily workouts and more to guide you through your fitness journey. From there, you’re looking at compatibility with the Peloton ecosystem, among others, alongside a full color backlit console that displays heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs as well as dual link SPD foot pedals with toe cages and an adjustable seat. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Target customers. More details below.

If you can guide yourself through your workouts, something like this $199 Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike might do the trick instead. There are no real bells and whistles here, just a solid indoor exercise bike that will save you another $400 over today’s lead deal.

We also still tracking some great deals on Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike at a new Amazon low. This popular solution provides the connected experience at a more affordable rate than some Peloton models and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Hit up our previous coverage for even more details on this offer and head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for additional discounts.

More on the Schwinn IC4 Bike:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership (149 dollars value)

The JRNY experience assesses your fitness level, creates daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts (JRNY Membership required)

Use with popular third party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, and, with a JRNY account, during your workouts transmit bike metrics, such as cadence and power, to compatible cycling apps via Bluetooth connectivity (Cycling app subscriptions not included.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!