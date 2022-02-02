Your new kitchen essential, the BOSS Excel Mixer Grinder in Blue, on sale for $105

Amazon is now offering the BOSS Excel Mixer Grinder 750W in Blue for $104.80 shipped. Normally priced at $145, not only are you saving a solid 28%, but you’re also scoring the best offer this product has ever had on Amazon. Packing 750W of power, you can now easily make your own sauces, hummus, smoothies, and more with this mixer. It comes with three stainless steel blades and three stainless steel jars that provide the best blending results due to their flow-breakers. With three speeds and an overload protector that shuts off the motor if you’ve packed the jar too full, this mixer will make tedious kitchen tasks easier. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a grinder for smaller ingredients and for a less expensive price tag, consider the Secura Electric Coffee and Spice grinder for $39 on Amazon when you click the coupon for $5 off. If you already have a regular blender to fulfill your mixing needs, this grinder provides easy mixing for the tedious smaller ingredients. With wet and dry grinding between four blades, you can easily mix garlic, onion, basil, nuts and more. It of course also functions as a coffee grinder for fresh-ground beans in your morning cup. It also has overheating protection like the last deal along with a safety lock lid to ensure nothing spills.

If your in the market for a new on-the-go mug for your freshly ground coffee, consider the Keurig Travel Mug for $8. You’re saving a solid 45% off with this offer, so now is the best time to grab the versatile cup. The 12-ounce stainless steel mug offers an air tight lid as well as a grip to keep it sturdy in your hand.

More on the BOSS Excel Mixer Grinder:

For tough grinding such as turmeric, masala or idli batter – use mixer grinders with wattage rating 750 Watts or more. Please allow the motor to cool for some time between product uses. Most MGs come with overload protection which automatically turns off the motor in case of overheating. Burning smell during first few usage is normal due to varnish coating on motor and will stop after few usage cycles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!