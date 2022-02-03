Gymshark refreshes your workout wear with up to 50% off new markdowns with deals from $6

Update your workout wear with Gymshark that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns from $6. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Arrival Zip-Up Hoodie that’s marked down to $36 and originally sold for $45. This lightweight jacket is infused with stretch for added comfort and is highly breathable. The material is sweat-wicking and it’s available in three color options too. It’s a layering piece you can wear throughout any season and it pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, running tights, and more. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!