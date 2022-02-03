Prep for summer with JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Speaker at $115 (all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $114.99 shipped. Normally priced at $150, you’re not only saving 23% off, but also scoring the all-time low price that we’ve tracked for this product on Amazon. This speaker is packed with all the features you want to get ready for pool-side listening this summer. Up to 20-hours of battery life thanks to its 7500mAH battery along with an IPX7 waterproof rating makes it less worrisome sitting near a body of water. For convenience sake, you can also wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns shuffling your favorite tunes with your friend. The dual passive radiators ensure a powerful sound, and its durable fabric makes it long lasting despite the environment it’s in. Available in a few different colors, this speaker is the perfect way to head into summer. Scroll below for more.

If you want the quality that comes with a JBL and many of the same features as the last offer, but for a lesser price, consider instead the JBL Go 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $40. The ultra-compact speaker features a portable design to easily fit in travel bags or purses. It still has a solid waterproof rating of IP67, and Bluetooth connectivity like the last speaker. You lose a bit of power on a single charge with this speaker, with just 5 hour versus the 20, but you’re also saving over $70 from the last speaker, and an additional 20% off the JBL Go 3 via Amazon’s discounted offer.

While talking about summer, a great tool for capturing the highlight’s of the season can be taken using the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera for $79 on Amazon. Coming with two packs of sheets to use, you’ll be able to take 20 of your favorite moments and make them into lasting memories on film. The lightweight camera comes in a stunning Ice Blue color, and is featured as the first discount on this item in over a year, so you better check it out while it’s still in stock.

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

