Take vintage photos with your friends using Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera for $79

Amazon is now offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera with Film Twin Pack Bundle for $78.99 shipped. Normally priced at $90, not only are you saving $11, but also scoring the best discount seen on this item in over a year. This small and lightweight camera snaps pics that easily fit into your wallet or phone case. It has a macro lens for close-ups with adjustable brightness and even a selfie mirror to check your pose in. The bundle also includes 20 sheets which means 20 vintage photos for you to display. Not to mention, the stunning Ice Blue color will make it stand out and hard to misplace. Head below for more.

If you’re searching for an instant camera with vintage-looking pictures still, but for a less expensive price tag then the last offer, consider the KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera for $50 on Amazon. Also instantly printing your photos, this KODAK camera also saves them to a microSD card in case you lose any of them. Packed with a powerful 5MP sensor and a wide angle f/2 lens, your pics will come out vibrant and clear every time.

Fujifilm instax mini 9 features:

Remember joyful moments with this Fujifilm instax Mini 9 instant camera. It’s lightweight and portable to accompany you on adventures, and the automatic exposure measurement ensures bright images. The high-key mode softens the look of portraits, while the improved viewfinder on this Fujifilm instax Mini 9 instant camera provides greater viewing clarity.

