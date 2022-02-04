Nordstrom Rack Coat Flash Sale takes up to 70% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Coat Flash Sale takes up to 70% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Update your outerwear with deals on Cole Haan, Spyder, Helly Hansen, Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan Signature Top Coat for men. This sophisticated coat is currently marked down to $140, which is $210 off the original rate. It’s a perfect option for work, business events, and much more. The details on this coat also make it a standout with leather trim markings, a knit bib, and a wool material that’s elegant. Head below to score the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Mountain Hardwear Flash Sale offers up to 50% off outlet styles including outerwear, pullovers, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

