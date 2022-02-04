Prep for summer workouts with Hydro Flask’s Wide Mouth Flex Cap Bottle for $40 (Save 21%)

Amazon is now offering the Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Flex Cap Bottle for $39.99 shipped. Normally priced at $51, not only are you saving a solid 21%, but you’re also within $0.20 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this product. Keep your drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours with the power of this Hydro Flask’s TempShield insulation. The double wall vacuum has the power to maintain temperatures for hours. Not to mention the bottle is BPA-free and has an exterior powder coat for an easy grip and little to no condensation. Coming in at a baby blue color named Rain, this bottle is perfect for getting ready for summer hikes, or just your everyday work water bottle. Head below for more.

A perfect add on the the previous deal is the Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Travel Mug for $25. In the same stunning blue color, this travel mug makes your morning cup of coffee much easier to bring to work. It features all of the same insulation properties as the last offer, but with a convenient handle and smaller 12-ounce size for beverages like coffee or tea. This deal combined with the last make a perfect duo, or even a great birthday gift.

And to make your perfect cup of coffee in your new mug or bottle, think about adding the Chefman Grinder Electric Burr Coffee Mill for $23 on Woot. Packed with a 110-watt motor and 17 grinding options makes for a perfect cup of joe based on your preferences. Not to mention, it’s a great offer and the lowest price we can find, so it’s a good time to add it to your kitchen collection.

More on the Hydro Flask Water Bottle:

New Hydro Flask water bottle design does not feature a registered trademark symbol next to the logo

Dishwasher safe water bottle allows quick and easy cleaning; Slip-free powder coating won’t sweat

Hydro Flask metal water bottles keep the coldest drinks icy cold and hot drinks piping hot for hours

Reusable water bottle is BPA-free, phthalate-free, and made of stainless steel; lid not leak-proof

