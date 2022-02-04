Chefman’s Electric Burr Coffee Mill brings fresh beans to your routine for $23 (Up to 25% off)

Woot is now offering the Chefman Grinder Electric Burr Coffee Mill for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40, it more typically sells for between $30.50 and $35 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $30. Today’s deal is up to 25% off and the lowest price we can find. This is an affordable way to bring home a proper coffee grinder for your fresh beans without having to go for one of those smaller spice grinders. The 110-watt motor is complemented by 17 grinding options and a 2.8 ounce bean hopper. The detachable burr grinding disc and container come right off for easy rinsing and are joined by an included cleaning brush. More details below.

If you think you can get away with one of those smaller electric grinders that will also work for spices and the like, the Mueller HyperGrind is a solid bet. It sells for under $15 Prime shipped and is quite a popular option on Amazon. It’s not quite as large or versatile with the grind settings, but it’s also more compact and will save you some cash too.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for more offers on kitchen and cooking gear. This morning saw a notable discount go live on KitchenAid’s attractive K150 Blender and we are still tracking the pro-grade Vitamix Explorian with $100 refurbished price drop as well. You can get all of the details on this limited-time flash sale offer right here.

More on the Chefman Grinder Electric Burr Coffee Mill:

CUSTOMIZABLE: Intelligent design features take the hassle out of grinding your own coffee, with a 110-watt motor that delivers a consistent, even grind every time! With 17 grinding options, you can customize your grind from extremely fine to coarse, 17 being the finest and 1 being the coarsest

SPACIOUS: The large hopper holds up to 2.8 ounces of coffee beans to make anywhere from 2-12 cups at a time, so you can make freshly brewed coffee for yourself or the whole family. Make sure to allow the motor to cool for about 2 minutes between brewing cycles

FULL FLAVOR: Burr mill system avoids overheating the coffee beans, so you get freshly ground coffee with full-bodied flavor and better taste, perfect for any brew process you are using such as automatic drip or French press

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!