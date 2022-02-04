This 300W immersion blender is a must for winter meals at low of $16 (Reg. $22)

Amazon is offering the Ovente Electric 300W Immersion Hand Blender for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this model normally goes for $22 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This immersion blender allows you to make smoothies, sauces, soups, and more with ease. Anything can become a blending bucket as well, since the immersion unit is brought to your meal instead of the other way around. There are two speeds to choose from, including a high and low, depending on what you need. The shaft is dishwasher-safe and the body can be cleaned with a simple wipe of a damp cloth. Head below for more.

While it was hard to find a lower-cost immersion blender with yesterday’s $20 deal, today’s discount is an even better value. However, the same recommendation holds strong with the 150W alternative at $14. Just know that the $2 in savings will cost you 50% of the power that today’s lead deal has, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

Not sure what to use the immersion blender on? That’s alright, the Taste of Home magazine is on sale for $5 per year right now alongside several other must-have reads. For other ways to save on kitchen gear, be sure to check out our home goods guide which we’re constantly updating with the best discounts from around the web.

More on the Ovente Electric Immersion Blender:

Equipped with a high-speed 300-Watt motor, it quickly and seamlessly blends ingredients together to make delicious and healthy smoothies, pureed soups, marinades, sauces, juices, and much more.

It comes equipped with a pulse-activated sensor with 2 blending speeds from Low to High to whip up the perfect texture and consistency with just one touch!

It’s built with a sleek, ergonomically-designed motor-housing body with a non-slip and easy-to-grip handle that gives you comfortable and sturdy control over the blender.

