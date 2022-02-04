Over 90 magazine titles at $5/yr. each: Taste of Home, GQ, Men’s/Women’s Health, more

DiscountMags is now offering 90 or more magazine titles at $5 per year with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and zero automatic subscription renewals. This is a great time to refresh your subs at a discount or land some simple remote gifts for folks that will last an entire year for just $5. Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, and much more are on tap at the lowest prices we can find and you’ll get even more details down below.

While it’s hard to go wrong at $5 per year, one standout to up your home cooking game is Taste of Home at $5 per year. This one typically fetches between $8 and $10 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $6 per year and is now at the best per-year price out there. Filled with easy and healthy recipes you can try out at home, its also features baking tips and articles from the Taste at Home test kitchen experts.

Browse through the entire sale right here for loads more titles at $5 per year. Just make sure you scope out yesterday’s deals The Economist magazine that will now deliver to your home every week with free shipping at up to $157 off the going rate.

Here are your Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies and our new February reading list filled with must-see romance novels and much more.

More on Taste of Home:

Regular features like Meal Planner, Best-Loved Brands and The Best bring you our editors’ favorite food trends mixed with our readers’ most-requested recipes, plus clever shortcuts, healthy tips and seasonal recipe collections. Try your hand at irresistible recipes from home cooks like you. Every dish is easy to make with simple step-by-step instructions, prep/cook times, helpful nutrition information, and includes a heartwarming anecdote from the actual home cook.

