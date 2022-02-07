Bissell’s BARKBATH cleans the dogs and the carpet splash-free, now $150 shipped ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Bissell BARKBATH Dual Use Portable Dog Bath and Deep Cleaner for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, like it fetches at Petco, this is $50 or 25% off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. Only once have we seen it go for less at Amazon and that was a 1 day holiday offer at $140 last year. This dual function cleaning device can be used to wash your furry friend in “any room of the house, anytime, with minimal mess” as well as to clean up any messes they leave behind on carpets and upholstery. It includes three customizable nozzles to reach right down to the skin on just about any dog to allow water and shampoo to penetrate all while a suction system pulls the left overs right back into the unit. Great for the lake house and things of that nature, it can also make bath time at home a quick and painless venture in between proper washes. Rated 4+ stars at Petco. More details below.

While it ships with some trial-sized shampoo in the box, it might be worth taking a look at the 2-pack of Bissell No-Rinse Dog Shampoo for even more hassle free cleaning solution at under $19 Prime shipped.

Did you ever get a chance to take a look at that novel high-tech FluentPet system that launched at CES 2022? The unique Bluetooth-enabled HexTile system allows pet owners to communicate with their furry friends (and vice versa) like never before. Get more details not he system in our coverage right here.

Swing by our home goods hub for even more deals on items for around the house.

More on the Bissell BARKBATH Dual Use Portable Dog Cleaner:

Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

The first 2-in-1 Portable Dog Wash and Deep Cleaner. This portable all-in-one system can be used to wash your dog in any room of the house, anytime, with minimal mess AND can also be used to clean up the messes that your dog or other family members may leave behind on carpets, rugs and upholstery.

Three Customizable spray nozzles (based on fur length) get beneath the fur and down to the skin to allow water and shampoo to wash the skin clean, while a soft suction pulls dirt and water into a separate dirty water tank. Three Customizable grooming clips (based on fur type) brush your dog’s coat while cleaning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!