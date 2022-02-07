Tested: Positive Grid’s deeply creative connected RIFF guitar audio interface system for Mac/iOS

Today we are diving into our review of the Positive Grid RIFF guitar audio interface. Positive Grid is best known for its intelligent smart guitar amp products that offer instrumentalists a wonderful practice and recording setup tightly integrated with the brand’s wealth of high-tech jam-along and tone emulation software. The new RIFF interface packs much of this integration into a small audio interface for Mac, Windows, and iOS musicians at an even more affordable price tag. We featured the newly unveiled guitar USB interface at launch alongside a nice introductory price drop offer, but now it’s time to take a closer hands-on look in our Positive Grid RIFF review as part of the latest entry in the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Positive Grid RIFF guitar audio interface system review

The Positive Grid RIFF guitar audio interface comes in the form of a small, almost guitar pedal-looking box with micro-USB to either Lightning or USB-A connections for your Mac, Windows machine, or iOS device. It is, for all intents and purposes, a standard USB audio interface that is directly geared towards guitar players with three built-in pre-amp tones, input and output controls, a stereo headphone jack, and tight integration with Positive Grid amp and FX emulation software (as well as all major DAWs).

Turn your computer or mobile into an all-in-one guitar effects powerhouse. An intuitive, fully customizable virtual electric guitar, bass or acoustic guitar rig for Mac, PC and iOS, BIAS FX 2 works as a standalone guitar effects processing app. Inject new tones and creativity into your playing, practicing and jamming — no need for any other guitar software or DAW. Amps, studio effects, pedals — they’re all here!

The pedal-sized box features a robust metal chassis (available in four color options) with a notable one-knob control scheme. A simple press of the top-mounted knob pops you through the various hardware-controllable settings it features – input gain, output volume, pre-amp tone options, and direct monitoring – while turning the knob adjusts the levels and selections for each. It is a simple and easy to use setup that doesn’t get in the way of what you’re really here for and requires little to no learning curve for even the least tech-savvy guitar players out there.

The relatively large screen with which these settings and adjustments are on display is another notable touch here – it is a particularly modern and nice-to-look-at LCD solution making things easy to read in dimly-lit, moody recording rooms and the like.

But much like the more pricey Positive Grid connected guitar amp solutions, the RIFF’s overall value is directly wired-in to the company’s software it is made for – it will work as a typical audio interface without it, but things get a lot more interesting and, frankly, more fun with the BIAS FX2 suite here. Not only do we get access to Positive Grid’s jamming tech that provides a wealth of songs, and the chords to learn them in a simple and intuitive setup, but also quite a sizable collection of great-sounding amp and FX units alongside a series of presets for each – adding significantly to your tonal possibilities every step of the way.

Every purchase of the RIFF guitar audio interface includes a free copy of the BIAS FX LE version software, but you do have the choice of upgrading at checkout (or after the fact) to the BIAS FX2 Standard or BIAS FX2 Elite rig as well – both of which up the ante in terms of the number of amps, FX, and presets, as well as adding native app recording, deeper Guitar Match options (automatic emulation of classic guitar pickup patterns and electronics), MIDI support, and the BIAS Pedal Stomp Modeling Software (the ability to customize your stomp box right down to the electronic internals and the like). At the time of writing, the upgraded versions will run you an additional $59 and $179, respectively (up to 50% off).

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Interface with pristine sound designed by guitarists

24-bit/96kHz High Resolution Audio

Backlit LCD display

Automatically adjust input levels

Three legendary Preamp emulations

Play songs and jam with chords

Get 50,000+ tones

Ready for Mac, iOS, and Windows

9to5Toys’ Take:

As an audio interface, RIFF is a basic but well built metal solution with an I/O setup directly geared towards guitar and bass players – a single mono input and output, data connection to your computer/smartphone, and a stereo 1/8-inch headphone jack. It feels like it sits on the more robust and rugged side of anything in its price range – it can certainly take more of a beating than anything with a hard plastic shell – and looks even nicer than most with its large display and one-knob, almost Apogee-like, control system.

But RIFF, like its smart amp brethren, is much more valuable and feature-rich than that when you factor in the included BIAS FX2 software, never mind the upgraded versions thereof. It can be used as a native app or as a plug-in inside your DAW of choice as well. These guitar FX and amps sound just as good or better than the other options I have tried on the market, and easily rival Apple’s built-in Amp Designer and Pedalboard plug-ins for Logic Pro. There are loads of presets to play with and customize (depending on which version you opt for of course, but the freebie starter set can be quite extensive when you include all of the customization options).

The BIAS Pedal Stomp Modeling Software is highlight for me here. While this must be purchased separately and/or is only included with the BIAS FX2 Elite rig, it is a great way for sound design tinkerers to really dive into the internals of their pedal. It effectively allows folks to build out their own distortion, delay, or modulation effect right down to the battery power source, clipping stage circuitry, pre-amp signal bias, and much more that can then be controlled and exported to your BIAS FX2 rig in the form of a typical three-knob stomp box emulation. It is a ton of fun, particularly creative, and really lets you customize your own pedal library.

If you’re looking for an interface that can also handle your XLR condenser mics, then RIFF clearly isn’t for you, but for guitar and bass players focused on getting great sounds and a way to easily bring those tones into a recording rig, it certainly is. Add in the jamming and auto chord system, and Positive Grid has clearly made a compelling option for guitar players here that won’t break the bank while still providing a way to dive in even deeper with ongoing software enhancements coming down the pipeline on a regular basis. It is available on Amazon at the full $130 MSRP right now, but you can currently score it for $99 directly on the Positive Grid site with the aforementioned software upgrades marked down as well.

