Save up to 23% on LIFX HomeKit RGB LED light strips, 1,100-lumen bulbs, more from $27

Amazon is offering a selection of LIFX deals at up to 23% off with prices starting at $27. Our favorite from this sale is the HomeKit Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $71.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal matches our last mention and comes within $2 of its all-time low at Amazon set over the holidays. This light strip is an all-inclusive kit that gets you up and running as soon as it arrives. It stretches 6.6-feet or 80-inches, and it’ll easily attach to your TV, desk, or anywhere else in the house with its built-in adhesive strip. There are 16 addressable zones that can animate your space with ease, as well. Plus, since it connects over Wi-Fi and not Zigbee or Z-Wave, there’s no bridge or hub required for it to function. Head below for more LIFX deals.

More LIFX HomeKit deals:

While not compatible with HomeKit like many of the deals above, you’ll find that Elgato’s Ring Light is perfect for upgrading your streaming setup. It’ll pair perfectly with the RGB lights from LIFX though to add extra flair to your Twitch or YouTube stream and make things more interesting for viewers. It’s on sale for $150 right now, which is a full $50 off its normal going rate, a match for the second-best price that we’ve tracked, and just $11 above the all-time low we found last Prime Day.

More on the LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

