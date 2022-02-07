Take your streaming setup to the next level with $50 off the Elgato Ring Light, now $150

Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $149.99 shipped. This is a $50 discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen only once before, and is just $10 above the all-time low set back on Prime Day at $139. The Elgato Ring Light will complete any streaming setup by offering customizable illumination at your desk. It outputs up to 2,500 lumens of brightness and delivers a temperature range of 2900K to 7000K, with stops just about everywhere in between. Plus, being edge-lit you won’t have to worry about hot spots on your face or the light itself. There’s even a built-in camera mount to screw your webcam to or even a DSLR. There’s also built-in Wi-Fi to let you control the light from a computer, your smartphone, or even Elgato’s Stream Deck. Be sure to swing by our hands-on review to take a closer look. Head below for more.

While it doesn’t connect to Wi-Fi or have nearly as many color temperature options, this ring light is great for those on tighter budgets. Coming in at $25 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that it still offers even illumination and a place to mount your smartphone for taking videos or pictures. Plus, it comes with a Bluetooth remote shutter so you can control your iPhone or Android from afar to trigger picture or video.

Be sure to check out the Razer gear that’s on sale today, where we’re seeing our first discount on the latest Huntsman V2/TKL from $120 and also the BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless keyboard at $120 from its normal $180 going rate. All discounts either match the Amazon low or mark a new best price that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to invest in your PC gaming setup.

More on the Elgato Ring Light:

Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

2500-lumen output and completely dimmable

2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white

Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video

