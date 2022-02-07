Razer’s BlackWidow V3 MIni wireless keyboard hits $120, Huntsman V2/TKL see first price drop

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 shipped in both switch options. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Normally $180, today’s deal beats our Black Friday mention by an additional $10 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard features three different types of connectivity for a variety of situations. This includes USB-C for wired performance and charging, HyperSpeed wireless for “lag-free” gaming, and Bluetooth for a more efficient connection option. Plus, with the choice between either tactile green or linear yellow switches, this keyboard offers multiple styles for various setups. With up to 200 hours of battery life available on a single charge, you can see why we found it to be a “compact wireless hit” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard with Linear Switches for $159.99 shipped. Opt instead for the Clicky Switches at $154.99 shipped. This saves as much as $40 from its normal up to $200 going rate and marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since its release. This is one of Razer’s latest keyboards and was launched last September. Offering second-generation Optical Switches, Razer has improved the sound dampeners for “an even quieter typing experience” on the linear keyboard. It has a multi-function digital dial and four media keys that can be configured to do whatever you need. Plus, the hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage allows you to store up to five profiles on the keyboard itself and keep the rest on the cloud so you’re ready to go at any moment.

Amazon is also offering the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard with Linear Switches for $129.99 shipped. Opt instead for the Clicky Switches for $119.99 shipped. Normally up to $160, today’s discount also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve seen. Essentially, this keyboard is the same as the Huntsman V2 above just without the extra ten key off to the right hand side. It also ditches the customizable digital dial and media keys, so do keep that in mind.

3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

