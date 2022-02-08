BELLA’s 4-slice toaster falls to Amazon low at 30% off, now $24.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the BELLA 4-slice Toaster for $24.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is just $2.50 above the smaller 2-slice toaster on Amazon. This toaster features a 1480W heating system that delivers “quick, customizable results.” There are six different shade settings with a reheat function as well. The extra-wide slots accommodate thick bagels, artisanal breads, Texas-style toast, and more. It’s also easy to clean thanks to the drop-down crumb tray, and the built-in cord storage helps to keep your countertop clutter to a minimum. Head below for more.

Truthfully, today’s deal is about as good as it gets for toasters on Amazon. Really the only way to save more is to pick up the 2-slice BELLA which goes for $22 right now. It offers the same feature set just with support for two slices instead of four.

The BELLA deals continue in our previous coverage from earlier today. The brand’s dual egg cooker is on sale for just $14.50. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and makes now a great time to pick one up. Designed to help you enjoy hard-boiled eggs without dealing with actually boiling them, you’ll enjoy 37% in savings and find that it upgrades your morning routine and pairs perfectly with today’s lead deal.

More on the BELLA 4-slice Toaster:

This toaster’s 1480 Watt heating system provides quick, customizable results! 6-setting shade control with Reheat function for precise browning. Its elegant and durable brushed stainless-steel finishing is sure to brighten up any kitchen!

This toaster features extra wide slots that easily fit thick bagels, artisanal breads, Texas-style toast and more! Self-centering guides ensure even browning & a high-lift lever allows for easy access.

Reheat and cancel buttons for simple, convenient operation. Auto-centering guides for even toasting. Auto-jam and auto-shut off for added security. Specially designed to easily fit any kitchen countertop!

