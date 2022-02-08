It’s time to invest in an egg cooker while the BELLA dual model is just $14.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the BELLA Double 14-Egg Cooker for $14.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is 37% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on this model, and the best price we can find. While you can use it to make just a personal-sized breakfast, it is also ready for the when the whole family is hungry at under the price of just about all smaller models right now. It can boil up to 14 eggs at once or a handle a pair of poached eggs and includes a measuring cup with your purchase. The dishwasher-safe lid, non-stick poaching tray, and boiling tray “are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup.” More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $14 and under egg cooker section highlights how notable today’s lead deal really is. There isn’t a single option for less, including smaller 6-egg models, from a brand we have any experience with or is particularly popular. If you’re in the market for an egg cooker right now, today’s lead deal is about as as good as it gets in terms of value.

Another great addition to your morning routine is a nice pour-over drip coffee maker. We are currently tracking the 20-ounce Bodum model down at $18 Prime shipped alongside a host of other home goods offers including this morning’s Ninja sale and the latest Instant Pot price drops at Amazon.

More on the BELLA Double 14-Egg Cooker:

EASY TO USE: Clear lid for uninterrupted cooking and added convenience. Power switch and ready indicator light lets you know when your eggs are done.

QUICK RESULTS: 360 watt heating system cooks, boils, and poaches eggs rapidly and evenly. Satisfy your egg cravings faster without having to wait for water to boil.

MEAL PREP ESSENTIAL: Boil up to 14 large eggs and 2 poached eggs at once. Conveniently makes breakfast and meal prep for the whole week simultaneously!

EASY TO CLEAN: Dishwasher safe lid and non-stick poaching tray and boiling tray are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup. Spend less time cleaning, and more time enjoying your favorite egg-centered meals.

