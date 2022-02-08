Peak Design unveils new travel gear with bundle deals at $40 off: duffles, wash pouch, and more

It’s time to take a look at the brand new Peak Design travel gear lineup, including its updated backpack, duffle bag, and wash pouch, among other things. Peak Design – maker of all things travel as well as tech accessories, camera gear, and more – is launching its new lineup of travel gear today, offering up enhanced versions of some its bestsellers with new features, additional sizes, and more. Head below for a closer look.

New Peak Design travel gear lineup

The latest Peak Design travel gear includes a 30L backpack for weekend getaways and everyday commuting as well as a new travel duffle, small wash pouch, packing cubes, and more. Everything is now available on its official site with a solid bundle deal available as well.

Peak Design has added new additions across the line to provide consumers with greater choice when it comes to sizing, features and pricing. For those looking for a true one-bag travel option they will take notice of the newly resized and reconfigured Travel Backpack 30L. Gear hogs will appreciate the massive 65L Travel Duffel and a smaller, more compact Wash Pouch will fill the needs of travelers that don’t haul around their bathrooms.

The Peak Design Travel Backpack 30L comes in at $229.95 and is now available in two size options. The tighter 30L form-factor is geared toward one-bag travel for weekend trips or daily commutes and for folks not looking to bring the whole kitchen sink with them on the go. It is described as a “rugged and expandable carry-on travel backpack” that features subdivided compartments with internal stretch, zip pockets, and internal zippered mesh pockets. It is designed to neatly store three of the brand’s PD packing or camera cubes if you’re looking for some extra organization.

Next up, we’re looking at the new Travel Duffel 65L. It features a unique fabric-like material that sits somewhere between a rugged, matte vinyl and a something you might find on typical travel luggage (“weatherproof 100% recycled 600D nylon canvas shell”). Features include “super-durable (theft-deterrent) UltaZips,” removable padded top handles, a removable padded shoulder strap, internal mesh pockets, and a weekender-sized design.

Peak Design’s ode to the timeless and utilitarian duffel bag, the Travel Duffel (now in 2 sizes) is as beautiful as it is simple. The carry-on-sized 35L Duffel is a perfect weekender, over-nighter, gym bag, or sidekick to one of our larger travel bags. The 65L Duffel is a monster gear-hauler, ruggedly dependable for airline check-in and road trips. Fair Trade Certified and 100% carbon neutral.

The Travel Duffel 65L comes in at $169.95 in both a black and sage colorway.

Another highlight from the latest Peak Design travel gear lineup is the Small Wash Pouch. It “is a streamlined, yet full-featured toiletry bag designed for light packers or short trips where you just need to take the essentials.” The Fair Trade Certified and 100% carbon-neutral solution features a weatherproof design, an UltraZip that “can withstand decades of use thanks to it’s proprietary abrasion-resistant thread,” and a storable aluminum hook so you can hang it up when it’s not sitting upright on the countertop. Another notable feature is the magnetically-sealed toothbrush pocket alongside a stain repellant exterior.

This one is available now in the same black or sage colorways at $49.99 shipped.

The new Peak design travel line also features the brand’s latest packing cubes, packable over-the-shoulder tote, and the shoe pouch for stowing your kicks somewhere special. You can browse through everything right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Peak Design’s latest travel gear line hits the middle ground between being adventure-ready rugged and fashion-forward casual. It isn’t the most affordable line out there but should be generally reasonable if the quality is anything like the previous-generation Peak Design gear I have had a chance to see in person. Some MacBook or iPad compartments would have been a nice touch here, though. The lifetime warranties are peace-of-mind inducing and you can score $40 off your order when you purchase a bag and two packing tools at the same time. More details on that right here.

