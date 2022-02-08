Ninja DualZone 8-quart Foodi Air Fryer drops to $98 (Refurb, Orig. $200) + more from $90

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on a range of refurbished Ninja cooking gear so you don’t have to pay the much higher new prices. One standout is the 8-quart Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology for $97.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model, sells for between $60 and $80 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find while still fetching the full $200 MSRP at Best Buy. It features a total 8-quart capacity across two discreet cooking baskets with a smart finish feature. It will cook two different things in two different ways while still ensuring they are finished at the same time. Alongside the dishwater-safe cooking baskets and crisper plates, this model can also air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More Ninja deals below.

Today’s Woot Ninja sale also features some of the brand’s popular multi-cookers as well as the countertop air fry oven, all well under the new prices and starting from $90. Everything in today’s sale includes a 90-day Woot warranty and will only be available for today only.

In case you missed it over the weekend, Amazon launched its first major Instant Pot sale of the year including some of the brand’s latest 2021 models. The deals start from $100 and include everything from multi-cookers and dual air fryers to the Instant Precision Dutch Ovens. You can browse through everything right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer:

Eliminate back-to-back cooking with the Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology. Two easy-to-clean 4-qt baskets have their own dishwasher-safe crisper plates to provide the versatility for cooking 2 foods, or up to 8-qts of one food at the same time. Smart Finish Intelligently syncs cook times in each zone so different foods can still finish at the same time. Match Cook Easily sync cook settings across both zones to double the capacity for your favorite guilt-free fried foods with up to 75% less fat* vs. traditional frying methods.

