Amazon offers up to $100 off latest model Instant Pots, dual air fryers, Dutch ovens, more

Amazon has now kicked off a new Instant Pot sale with up to $100 in savings on various multi-cookers, air fryers, all-in-one ovens, and more. Everything ships free with prices starting from $100 and today’s event marks the first time we are seeing some of the latest-model offerings from the brand on sale this year. Amazon now has a number of the 2021 model cookers, including the pro smart multi-cookers, the electric precision Dutch oven, dual-basket air fryers, and more. Head below for a closer look at the sale and some of our top picks.

Amazon Instant Pot sale:

If you’re looking for something little bit more modest, we are also still tracking the Instant’s 5.7-quart Vortex Air Fryer back at its second-best price of $80 shipped right here. This one brings much the same smart cooking programs, just with a smaller capacity and a lower price tag to match. Swing over to our home goods guide for even more cooking deals.

More on the Instant Instant Vortex XL Dual Basket Air Fryer:

8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket

DUAL AIR FRYER BASKETS: Separate controls for each basket – cook sides in one basket and mains in the other

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook two portions of food with the same cooking programs, while SyncFinish automatically finishes two different cooking programs at once

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil

