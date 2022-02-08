Prep for spring with SnapFresh’s 20V cordless leaf blower at a low of $51 (Save 40%)

BabyTecUS (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and then use the code 10QOTPQL at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $85, our last mention was $69, today’s deal saves 40%, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though we’re still in winter for the next 50 days, it’s never a bad time to start looking at overhauling your spring lawn care routine. This blower is the perfect way to start that as it gets rid of a gas-guzzling and oil-consuming tool from your garage. Run on the SnapFresh 20V battery platform, this blower can output up to 130 MPH of air and runs for around 20 minutes before it’s time to recharge. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then picking up the Sun Joe corded leaf blower for $20 and a 25-foot 16/3 extension cord for $11 will save you some cash while delivering a similar experience. While you’ll be limited by the 25-foot extension cord, this blower offers up to 155 MPH airflow and still kicks gas and oil out of your garage for a combined $31, which is a full $20 below today’s lead deal.

While doing yard work, be sure to have ear protection on hand in order to protect your hearing. Right now Powerbeats Pro are on sale from $169 in various colors. Powerbeats Pro will give you the ability to block out outside sounds with ease thanks to the passive noise cancellation. Normally $249, this deal marks the first time we’ve seen the earbuds on sale for under $200 in several months.

More on the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower:

Snapfresh leaf blower equipped copper motor, with advanced turbo techs the motor could provide longer product life span and reduce energy consumption than traditional engine; Besides, snapfresh cordless leaf blower uses turbocharging technology which increases the max air output to 130mph; Snapfresh is the mark of better user experience with higher sustainability

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!