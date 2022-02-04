Powerbeats Pro earbuds deliver Apple’s H1 chip and more in several colors from $169

Amazon now offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds starting at $169 shipped in a variety of styles. Originally fetching $249, several colorways are now marked down for the first time in months from the more recent $200 price tag in order to mark the best discounts since Black Friday. Sure the new Beats Fit Pro have taken the spotlight as of late, but today’s deal makes the Powerbeats Pro even more enticing for those who aren’t interested in the brand’s latest. Centered around an entirely wireless design, these sport Beats earbuds rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below more.

Compared to the latest from Beats, its new Studio Buds deliver a notable alternative to the lead deal that’ll save you some extra cash. Right now, you’ll pay $149 for the brand’s new earbuds, which deliver a similar true wireless design sans the workout-friendly build with the added trade-off of ditching the H1 chip. We also noted that the audio was a bit less rich compared to Powerbeats Pro. But if those exclusions aren’t a dealbreaker, going with the Studio Buds is an easy recommendation.

A strong contender to either of the aforementioned Beats models would be Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds, and they’re currently on sale. Delivering one of the best prices since launching last fall, you can score the true wireless releases for $130 right now in several styles. As one of my favorite pairs of earbuds on the market, the $40 in savings go quite a long ways.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!